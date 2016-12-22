WVU releases 2017 football schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Shane Lyons, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2017 football schedule.

“I believe the 2017 schedule provides a nice flow to the season. It gives us two home games per month in September, October and November,” Lyons said. “I know our fans will enjoy having Virginia Tech back on the schedule and that is an easy road trip over to FedEXField. The Big 12 will be its usual grind, but that’s what makes college football so exciting.”

Six home dates, a neutral site contest against longtime border-rival Virginia Tech at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, and five road games comprise the upcoming schedule.

The Mountaineers open the season on Sept. 2 against the Hokies, marking the first time the two schools have played since 2005. The 52nd game between the two renews the fifth-longest series in WVU history.

West Virginia will then play host to East Carolina on Sept. 9 and FCS-opponent Delaware State on Sept. 16 to complete the non-conference portion of the schedule. This will be the first time WVU has played the Pirates since 2009 and will be the first time playing the Hornets.

West Virginia’s Big 12 Conference home dates are Texas Tech (Oct. 14), Oklahoma State (Oct. 28), Iowa State (Nov. 4) and Texas (Nov. 18).

Road conference games are Kansas (Sept. 23), TCU (Oct. 7), Baylor (Oct. 21), Kansas State (Nov. 11) and Oklahoma (Nov. 25).

The Texas Tech game on Oct. 14 will be Homecoming, and Mountaineer Week has been designated the week of Oct. 28 against Oklahoma State.

“Having six home games and a nonconference schedule that includes a rivalry game against a power five team like Virginia Tech once again gives us one of the strongest schedules in college football,” WVU Coach Dana Holgorsen said. “The nonconference games will prepare us for the Big 12, and this is our year to play five road games in the league. Every week will present yet another challenge.”

For the first time in six years, the Big 12 is bringing back its championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The times and television schedule will be announced at a later time. All dates are subject to change.

——-

2017 WVU Football Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time

Sat. Sept. 2 vs. Virginia Tech + TBA

Sat. Sept. 9 EAST CAROLINA TBA

Sat. Sept. 16 DELAWARE STATE TBA

Sat. Sept. 23 at Kansas * TBA

Sat. Oct. 7 at TCU * TBA

Sat. Oct. 14 TEXAS TECH *^ TBA

Sat. Oct. 21 at Baylor * TBA

Sat. Oct. 28 OKLAHOMA STATE *! TBA

Sat. Nov. 4 IOWA STATE * TBA

Sat. Nov. 11 at Kansas State * TBA

Sat. Nov. 18 TEXAS * TBA

Sat. Nov. 25 at Oklahoma * TBA

Sat. Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game #

* Big 12 Conference Game

+ FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

^ Homecoming

! Mountaineer Week

# AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas