Sherman opens with pair of victories, fall to Richwood

The Sherman Tide basketball squad opened their season with a pair of victories before falling to Richwood on December 17, 73-63 in a Coalfield Conference matchup.

Sherman, (2-1) kicked off the season with a victory at home over Montcalm on December 9.

The Tide handled the Generals easily, 75-25.

“We shot the ball well early,” said Tide coach Chris Duncan. “I was pleased with our effort and it’s good to get win early in the season.”

Sherman went on a 26-14 run to start the game and never took their foot off of the gas, holding the Generals to only five total points in the third and fourth quarters combined.

Sherman hit seven 3-point bombs in the contest, led by junior Eric Maloskey’s trio of buckets from behind the arch.

Caleb Duncan had a double-double for the Tide with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Maloskey led all scorers with 14, Will Hensley and Tyler Pettry had 14 and Austin Cooper scored 10.

Sherman found tougher competition in the second game, also a conference matchup, when they traveled to Meadow Bridge on December 13 to take on the Wildcats.

The Tide earned a hard- fought 66-60 win.

The Tide was in a shootout early on, trading buckets with the Wildcats before leading at the end of the opening period, 14-12 before extending their lead to 32-26 at intermission.

The only quarter that Sherman did not own was the third, when the Wildcats edged them, 14-12.

Post player Bailey Kirk turned in a double-double with 14 points and 14 boards. Caleb Duncan led all scorers with 27 points, followed by Tyler Pettry with nine and Eric Maloskey with seven.

Duncan did most his damage putting the ball on the floor and taking the ball to the basket, with all of his points coming via 2-point buckets. In three contests, the senior is averaging 19 points-per-game for the Tide.

Sherman’s loss came at the hands of Richwood on December 17, 73-63.

Sherman will participate in the WVU Tech tournament on December 28 and 29. Before hosting Hannan on January 3.

Sherman’s Caleb Duncan scored 27 points in a victory over Meadow Bridge. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Caleb-Duncan-CMYK.jpg Sherman’s Caleb Duncan scored 27 points in a victory over Meadow Bridge.