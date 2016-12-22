Skyhawks drop early conference games

The Skyhawks of Scott High school lost early three early games to start their season but head coach Steve McComas understands that his young squad will experience some growing pains.

“We are inexperienced in some capacity,” he said. “We are going to take our lumps early on but I expect us to get better as the season goes along.”

The Skyhawks (0-4) have started their season with two conference losses.

Scott traveled to Logan on December 9 to face the Wildcats and were handed a tough 79-42 defeat.

“We aren’t shooting the ball well early,” said McComas after the opener. “The shots just weren’t falling. We had open looks at the basket but couldn’t knock it down.”

The Skyhawks had trouble finding an offensive rhythm early on and the theme continued throughout the contest.

Alan Johnson led Scott with 13 points. Brandon Elkins scored 11 and Andrew Day six on a pair of 3-pointers. Versus Lincoln County high School on December 16, a sagging second quarter that saw Scott score only nine points contributed to a 59-51 loss on the road.

Alan Johnson scored 19 to lead Scott in the game, Andrew Day netted 14 and Brandon Elkins 11. Lincoln was led by Chase Riley’s 23.

Scott fell to Mingo Central 75-51 on December 13 in their home opener. Scott faced a double-digit deficit in the second quarter and found it hard to recover.

The Skyhawks showed moxie with an 8-3 run in the third quarter but eventually fell to the Miners. Andrew Day led Scott with 16, followed by 11 from Hunter Adkins and 10 from Brandon Elkins. Keysean Rhodes led Mingo with 19.

The losses to Mingo and Logan left Scott winless in the Cardinal Conference in early season play.

The Skyhawks will host conference foe Sissonville on Dec. 20 and travel to Clay County on December 28.

Scott's Andrew Day netted 16 points versus Mingo Central.