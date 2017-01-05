Warriors handle Sherman in tourney play, 69-37

The class A Sherman Tide basketball team participated in the WVU Tech Holiday Shootout at the Neal D. Baisi Athletic Center and left with a 69-37 defeat at the hands of the Class AAA Riverside High Warriors.

Riverside (1-4) will face Class A Charleston Catholic (4-2) in the championship game on Dec. 30 with Sherman (2-2) tussling with Valley (Fayette) (1-4) in the consolation game.

Riverside junior T.J. Wood paced the Warriors with 17 points, 20 rebounds, four blocked shots and four assists. The 6-foot-6 post player impressed his coach.

“He’s grown so much the past couple years,’’ said Warriors coach Ryan Carter to the Charleston Gazette. “He’s really become a great basketball player for us. Coach [Andre] Higgins, my big guy coach, has done a great job with him. He’s really putting in a lot of work. He’s our workhorse.’’

The outsized Tide squad found their stroke in the third period after falling behind 23-16 at intermission.

Sherman’s inability to find their long-range shot contributed to their poor offensive showing.

A 29-13 run by Riverside squashed any hopes of getting back into the game for Sherman, who hit only 4-of-12 free throw attempts in the game and made just one 3-point shot in 18 attempts.

Sherman was led by Caleb Duncan’s 14 points and Bailey Kirk had six points and five rebounds. Sherman hosts Hannan on January 3.

Sherman (2-2)

Bailey Kirk 2-7 2-4 6, Tyler Pettry 2-11 1-2 5, Tyler Craig 1-1 0-0 2, Eric Maloskey 2-8 0-0 4, Caleb Duncan 7-19 0-2 14, Austin Cooper 0-2 0-1 0, Blaine Hensley 2-3 0-0 5, Tucker Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Christian Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Anderson 0-0 1-4 1, Hunter Breeden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 4-13 37.

Riverside (1-4)

Mark Scites 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Butcher 1-2 0-0 2, T.J. Wood 7-16 3-6 17, Jacob Clark 8-14 2-4 18, Dom Reed 4-9 2-5 10, Jaylun Craig 0-1 1-2 1, Josh Mattox 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Billanti 3-3 0-0 6, Zavian Gravely 0-0 0-0 0, Gage Lanham 0-0 0-2 0, Mason Burke 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Underwood 2-4 0-1 4, Juanye Jackson 4-6 0-0 11. Totals 29-55 8-20 69.

S: 6 10 8 13 — 37

R: 10 13 17 29 — 69

3-point goals — S: 1-18 (Pettry 0-4, Maloskey 0-4, Duncan 0-4, Cooper 0-2, Hensley 1-2, Martin 0-1, Breeden 0-1); R: 3-6 (Clark 0-1, Reed 0-1, Jackson 3-4). Fouled out — S: Craig. R: None.

Sherman’s Bailey Kirk drives to the basket versus Riverside. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Bailey-Kirk-CMYK.jpg Sherman’s Bailey Kirk drives to the basket versus Riverside. Courtesy Photo from Montgomery Herald