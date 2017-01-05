Lady Hawks drop conference games

NITRO, W.Va. – The Lady Skyhawks of Scott dropped two Cardinal Conference games after starting the season with four straight victories.

On December 22, the squad played host to conference leader Winfield and suffered a 64-16 setback.

The squad rebounded to play better versus Nitro on December 28 but found the Wildcats stingy defense too much to handle and fell, 54-28. Nitro was coming off a tough loss to Lincoln County, 51-34.

The Lady Hawks scored only one goal in the opening quarter but garnered some momentum uin the second and third frames. Scott scored nine in the third period and held the Lady Wildcats to eight points. An 18-7 run in the fourth period sealed the game for Nitro.

Emily Foley led Scott with 12 points and Sarah Mayse netted 10 including two 3-point goals.

Foley, a sophomore post player and transfer from Huntington High, has been nursing a sore ankle and her coach spoke of the importance of getting her back in the lineup.

The Lady Skyhawks are coming off a winless 2015-16 season and have made remarkable strides in just six games this season.

“Our offense goes through her and it opens things up for other players,” said Coach Brandon Burns. “It opens up the perimeter for us.”

Scott will host Chapmanville on January 5.

Scott 2 10 9 7 —24

Nitro 13 15 8 18 —54

Scott (4-3)

Mayse 4 0-0 10, Foley 5 2-6 12, Burns 2 0-0 4, Justice 1 0-0 2, Total 12 2-6 28

Nitro (5-3)

Abbott 2 0-0 4, Porterfield 1 0-1 2, Hinkley 2 1-6 5, Collier 3 0-2 6, Coleman 0 2-2 2, Legros 8 2-2 18, Vogel 3 0-1 6, Boley 1 0-0 2, Entemann 3 3-3 9, Totals 23 8-17 54

Scott High coach Brandon Burns discusses strategy with his players during a timeout at a recent home game. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Scott-Girls-CMYK.jpg Scott High coach Brandon Burns discusses strategy with his players during a timeout at a recent home game.