Hoover downs Skyhawks, 54-42

CLENDENIN, W.Va – A late surge by the Skyhawk basketball team wasn’t enough as Scott fell to Herbert Hoover on the road, 54-42.

Scott was coming off of a 57-47 win over Clay County on December 28 before entering conference play once again.

Hoover (5-3) led 15-12 at intermission before going on a 17-9 run in the third period to help extend their lead to 36-24 in the third frame.

Scott’s Alan Johnson came on strong for the Skyhawks in the third and fourth periods, scoring all 11 of his points in those frames including two 3-point buckets but the surge wasn’t enough as both squads netted 18 points in the final period.

Hoover’s Gavin Robertson came alive in the third and fourth periods, where he netted 15 of his 17 of his points, most of which he scored in the paint.

Scott (1-6) is winless in Cardinal Conference play and is second to Sissonville in overall scoring in the conference but last in defense.

For the game, Scott was led by Andrew Day’s 14 points, Alan Johnson scored 11, Brandon Elkins 6, Hunter Adkins four, Cole Moore three and Isaac Miller and Nathan Kuhn scored two each. Day (4), Johnson (2) and Elkins (1) hit 3-point goals for Scott in the contest.

Scott will host Winfield on December 10 in a Cardinal Conference tilt.

Scott – 8 4 12 18 42

Hoover – 7 8 21 18 54

Alan Johnson scored 11 points and two 3-point goals versus Herbert Hoover. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Alan-Johnson-CMYK.jpg Alan Johnson scored 11 points and two 3-point goals versus Herbert Hoover. Phil Perry/CVN Photo