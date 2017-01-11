Lady Tide fall to top ranked St. Joe, 87-29

HUNTINGTON, W.Va – The top ranked St. Joseph Central girls basketball team used a laser-like perimeter game to defeat Sherman at the St. Joe Gymnasium on December 17, 87-29.

The Lady Irish (7-3) made 18 3-point goals in the contest before jumping out to a 24 point lead in the second quarter, a lead they would build on and not relinquish.

Sherman (4-3) had only three players to score in the contest.

Head Coach Shannon Lewis’s squad capitalized on Lady Tide turnovers and turned them into quick transition points, particularly in the third period when the Lady Irish pushed the ball up the floor and put the contest out of reach for Sherman, whose perimeter shots weren’t falling.

The Lady Irish program’s string of seven straight Class A state championships ended in 2016 when Gilmer took the crown. Sherman coach Terri Dawn Williams knew in the preseason that the matchup would be a barometer for her team.

“Look at what they’ve (St. Joe) accomplished,” she said. “It will be a tremendous challenge for our girls, particularly the ones with less experience. We are a pretty young team this season.”

The Lady Tide was led by 16 from senior Kendra Pannell and 10 from 6-foot-2 sophomore post player Dejah Busby. Sophomore Brandi Wells chipped in three for the Lady Tide.

After a 62-42 win over Teays Valley Christian, the Lady Tide fell to Chapmanville 62-49 on December 15. Sherman will host Tug Valley on December 16.

Sherman 4 7 14 4 – 29

St. Joe 25 15 26 20 – 87

Sherman’s Dejah Busby scored 10 points for Sherman versus St. Joe. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Dejah-Busby-CMYK.jpg Sherman’s Dejah Busby scored 10 points for Sherman versus St. Joe. Phil Perry/CVN Photo