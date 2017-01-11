Tide falls to Valley, defeats Montcalm, Hannan

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. – A consolation game in the WVU Tech Holiday Shootout with Valley (Fayette) resulted in a heartbreaking loss for Sherman High’s boys basketball team, 51-49 on December 30.

The game, held at the Neal D. Baisi Athletic Center saw multiple lead changes throughout the contest with the Greyhounds holding a 30-27 advantage at intermission.

The team’s were knotted at 41-41 at the end of the third period, thanks to a balanced offensive output by Sherman that saw senior Tyler Pettry have one of the best games of his high school career with 17 points, including three 3-point buckets and six rebounds. Bailey Kirk had 10 points and five rebounds, Caleb Duncan eight points and two rebounds, Will Hensley and Eric Maloskey had six points and two boards while Tyler Craig contributed a bucket and two rebounds.

Sherman (4-3) fell to Class AAA Riverside in the opener of the tournament, 69-37.

Valley was led by Spencer Dean’s 12 points and Adam Falbo with 11. Sherman defeated Hannan on Jan. 4, 68-54. Junior post-man Tyler Craig posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Duncan netted 16 while Bailey Kirk just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Despite scoring only five points in the first frame of the game, the Tide defeated Montcalm 69-53 on January 6. Sherman took advantage of a 26-6 run in the first half to set up the win.

Sherman will host Buffalo on January 10 before traveling to Van on January 13 for a tussle with their cross-county rival.

Sherman – 16 11 14 8 49

Valley – 14 16 11 10 51

Sherman – 17 21 16 14 68

Hannan – 15 13 13 13 54

Sherman – 5 24 20 20 69

Montcalm – 14 6 18 15 53

Tyler Pettry scored 17 points and hit three 3 point shots versus Valley (Fayette). http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Tyler-Pettry-CMYK.jpg Tyler Pettry scored 17 points and hit three 3 point shots versus Valley (Fayette).