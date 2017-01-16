WILLIAMSON -The 14th Annual Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse will be a 2-day event with 13 boys’ high school basketball games on Friday and Saturday, January 20th and 21st.

“This is just a great event for our community,” said organizer Mark Whitt. The event draws huge crowds.

This year there will be teams from West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee participating in the extravaganza. Marcum Law Office of Williamson is the sponsor for this year’s shootout.

Whitt said he added another night and more teams because of the popularity of the round robin event.

“More teams wanted to play so we expanded,” Whitt added. “This will enable more to participate.”

Local teams, Scott, Man, Mingo Central, Tug Valley, Belfry, ACA and Sheldon Clark will be participating again in the annual basketball event.

Former Tug Valley and Sheldon Clark Coach Frankie Smith will bring his Christian County, Ky. team in for that weekend. His squad is ranked in the top 10 in the Bluegrass State.

Former Belfry Coach Randy Casey will bring his TNG Prep team from Tennessee to play on Saturday.

Other teams from the region are East Ridge, Johnson Central, Shelby Valley, Wesley Christian, Covenant Christian, Man, Scott, ACA and Tolsia.

On Saturday night, a special ceremony will be held before the Tug Valley-Poca game at approximately 7:20 a.m. in honor of the late George Ritchie. Ritchie was the former Williamson Wolfpack basketball coach. The Williamson Park Board named the hardwood at the Fieldhouse “The George Ritchie Court.” More details about this part of the event will be released next week. Former Wolfpack players who played for Ritchie will be invited to attend the ceremony.

Several talented Division One players will be playing in the event including Davidson signee Luke Frampton of Poca, Marshall commit Jeremy Dillon of Mingo Central, Tug Valley all-state guard Tyler May and several other talented players from the private and prep schools.

Ticket prices for each day of the event are only $8 for all of the games.

Friday, January 20

3:30 PM, ACA (WV) vs. Covenant Christian (WV)

5:00 PM, Tolsia (WV) vs. Wesley Christian (KY)

6:30 PM, Scott (WV) vs. Sheldon Clark (KY)

8:00 PM, Mingo Central (WV) vs. Johnson Central (KY)

9:30 PM, Tug Valley (WV) vs. Christian County (KY)

Saturday, January 21

10:30 AM, Covenant Christian (WV) vs. Shelby Valley (KY)

12:00 PM, Scott (WV) vs. Man (WV)

1:30 PM, Tolsia (WV) vs. East Ridge (KY)

3:00 PM, ACA (WV) vs. Sheldon Clark (KY)

4:30 PM, Wesley Christian (KY) vs. TNG PREP (TN)

6:00 PM, South Charleston (WV) vs. Christian County (KY)

7:30 PM, Poca (WV) vs. Tug Valley (WV)

9:00 PM, Mingo Central (WV) vs. Belfry (KY)

More information will be released on the shootout at a later date.

