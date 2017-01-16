UAB’s surge stuns Marshall

Staff Report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The UAB Blazers’ 60-point second half helped defeat the Marshall men’s basketball team, 94-78, on Saturday afternoon at the Bartow Arena.

With the loss, Marshall fell to 11-8 (4-2, C-USA) and UAB rose to 11-7 (4-1, C-USA).

Senior forward Ryan Taylor (Indianapolis) collected his 34th career double-double and led Marshall with team-tying 18 points and team-high 10 rebounds, while senior guard Stevie Browning (Logan, W.Va.) had 18 points and three assists. UAB’s William Lee collected a double-double from a game-high 22 points and 17 rebounds.

The Herd started off slowly; as it shot 1-of-9 (11.1 percent) and 0-of-4 from three-point land at the 15:25 mark, which gave UAB a 7-2 advantage. UAB’s offense surged and created an 11-point deficit for the Herd at the 3:14 mark to give the Blazers a 32-21 lead. Marshall battled back and finished the half strong. It went on an 11-2 run thanks the efforts of C.J. Burks (Martinsburg, W.Va.), Austin Loop (South Webster, Ohio) and Jon Elmore (Charleston, W.Va.) to close out trailing 34-31 after 20 minutes of action.

The Herd finished the first half shooting 12-of-34 (35.3 percent) and 4-of-16 (25.0) three-pointers. UAB finished the first half shooting 38.7 percent from 12-of-31 shooting and 33.3 percent from 3-of-9 from behind the arc. Taylor had a team-high 11 points and five rebounds.

The second half began with both teams exchanging baskets. Marshall went on a 15-12 lead to tie things up at the 14:54 point of action. The run came from the efforts of Elmore, Thompson, Taylor and Browning. Marshall eventually took its first lead of the game when Burks made two free throws at 14:25, which made the score 48-46, Marshall. The lead did not last long, as the Blazers went on a 16-8 run to make the score 62-54 at 10:59. UAB’s momentum continued and it brought the score to 72-59 at the 6:20 mark. The Herd attempted to make a comeback, but it was not enough, as it fell, 94-78.

Marshall finished the game shooting 26-of-69 (37.7 percent) and 10-of-36 (27.8 percent) three-pointers. UAB finished the shooting 53.2 percent from 33-of-62 shooting and 47.4 percent from three-point land from 9-of-19 shooting.

COACH’S CORNER

Head coach Dan D’Antoni

Opening Statement:

“We were offensive in one half and defensive in another. The stats will tell you that. We’ve got get both in both halves. The offense was not good in the first half and the defense was not good in the second half. It made us lose our momentum and with the way we play, we have to have that. We need to be solid with our defense regardless of what’s going on.

On comparing the Middle Tennessee game to the UAB game :

“This game was much different than the Middle Tennessee game. We got our shots. We were getting wide-open looks, which we normally knock down. Free throws, for whatever reason, have not fallen in. They’ve gone out. We’ve been hot for about a month. Eventually with everyone, you’re going to get cold. This is the best time for that to happen to us, because we are coming back home. We get to welcome both of these teams back next month when we host them. We just need to reload.”

On the upcoming WKU game:

“We will reload. We need to get our momentum back. We will have a good game and we will be ready for them. We’re 4-2, so it’s not the end of the world.”