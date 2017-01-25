Miners run past Scott

RED JACKET – Sophomore Canaan Fletcher scored a career high 27 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to help lead the Mingo Central Miners to a 92-67 win over Cardinal Conference member Scott, Tuesday night at the MCHS gym.

The Miners (7-2) jumped out to a 22-10 first quarter lead and led 45-25 at the half. Their fast-paced offense enabled them to control the tempo of the game.

Fletcher had 14 points at halftime, while junior guard Jeremy Dillon chipped in 13.

Freshman Drew Hatfield had 7 points, while senior Aaron Banks, who got his first start of the season, had 6 points in the first half.

Cole Moore had 7 points for Scott in the first two quarters.

The Miners came out hot in the third quarter with an 8-0 run, thanks to a couple of 3-pointers by Fletcher from the top of the key. They led 53-25 at that point.

At the 3:18 mark, Coach Kevin Hatfield’s squad increased their lead to 70-45 over the Skyhawks.

“Like I told our guys – we were basically allowed to do what got us those first six wins, which is to get up and down the floor. What concerns me is that we didn’t get a chance to run any half-court offense,” Hatfield said. “I told them in practice – that the next two days we have to work on our offense. We need to shore up some things on defense.”

“We are boxing out better and we did do some things better,” Hatfield added. He was glad to get more balanced scoring with four players in double figures and others contributing. The Miners played 15 players and 10 got significant playing time.

“We’ve told them that we need to have other guys step up. They’ve had the opportunity,” Hatfield added. He feels that some players are getting more confident in their skills. “Canaan played well tonight and ran the floor well. We need to get three or four guys in double figures each game.”

“I’m glad we had some assists and our rebounding was better,” Hatfield added. “We still have some things to work on. We have a couple of big games coming up this weekend.”

After Fletcher’s 27 points, Dillon finished with 17 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, Hatfield added 13 and Daniel Buchanan 10. Banks chipped in 8 points, Keysean Rhodes 6 points and 7 assists, and Wes Milam came off the bench to score 6, Nathan May had 3 points and Josh Reed 2.

Jon Hamilton led the Skyhawks with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Moore finished with 13 points, while Andrew Day and Hunter Adkins each scored 10 points.

The Miners made 38-59 of their shots for 64 percent and they were 12-17 at the foul line for 71 percent.

Scott was 6-9 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Mingo Central (7-2, 4-1) has back-to-back games this weekend at the Williamson Fieldhouse in the Marcum Law Office Hatfield-McCoy Shootout. They take on Johnson Central, Ky. Friday night at 8:00 p.m. and local rival Belfry, Ky. at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Score by quarters:

Scott (1-9): 10 15 20 22 – 67

Mingo (7-2): 22 23 25 22 – 92

Scoring:

Scott (67): Kuhn 3, Hamilton 19, Johnson 6, Bell 2, Elkins 4, Day 10, Moore 13 and Adkins 10.

Mingo (92): Buchanan 10, Fletcher 27, Rhodes 6, Hatfield 13, Dillon 17, Banks 8, Reed 2, Milam 6 and May 3.

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at klovern@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

—

Cardinal Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Chapmanville 5-0, 9-3

Logan 5-1, 6-3

Mingo Central 4-1, 7-2

Wayne 0-5, 3-9

Scott 0-7, 1-9

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Sissonville 3-1, 7-2

Poca 3-2, 7-2

Winfield 4-2, 7-4

Herbert Hoover 2-4, 6-5

Nitro 2-6, 6-7

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Mingo Central forward Canaan Fletcher is shown scoring two of his game-high 27 points on Tuesday night against the Scott Skyhawks. The Miners improved to 7-2 on the season and 4-1 in the Cardinal Conference. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Fletcher.jpg Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo Mingo Central forward Canaan Fletcher is shown scoring two of his game-high 27 points on Tuesday night against the Scott Skyhawks. The Miners improved to 7-2 on the season and 4-1 in the Cardinal Conference.

Mingo Central downs Skyhawks 92-67