RED JACKET – The Lady Miners continued to roll as they improved to 10-4 on the season defeating the visiting Scott Lady Skyhawks 55-34 in the first game of a double-header on Wednesday night.

Freshman Katie Ball scored 21 first half points and finished the game with 24 and 11 rebounds to lead Mingo Central to the win.

Freshman Xziah Rhodes had 10 first half points as Mingo Central led 33-14 heading into the dressing room at the half.

Mingo’s full-court pressure caused Scott trouble forcing many turnovers and they turned them into some easy baskets.

Sophomore Kylee Varney also scored in double figures with 10 points.

Starting senior guard Tyshira Joplin sat out the game for the Lady Miners nursing a back injury. She should be back in action this weekend.

“I’m proud of our girls,” Coach Brandon Ball said after the game. “We attacked the basket and pushed the ball. That’s our style. We also rebounded the basketball well.”

“All 13 of our players saw action,” Ball said. “That’s good when you can get everybody involved in the game.”

Emily Foley led Scott with 14 points, while Brooke Burns chipped in 10 points. Foley led the Skyhawks pulling down 10 rebounds.

Mingo Central was cold at the free throw line. They were 6-15 for 40 percent, while Scott also had trouble at the charity stripe making just 8-22 for 36 percent.

The Lady Miners have a tough task as they travel to Sissonville on Friday night. The Lady Indians are a perennial power in Class AA basketball and in the Cardinal Conference.

Score by quarters:

Mingo (10-4): 16 25 10 11- 55

Scott (6-9): 9 5 6 14 – 34

Scoring:

Mingo: Katie Ball 24, Xziah Rhodes 15, Kylee Varney 10, Cassidy Cline 2, Alyssa Pack 1, Summer Runyon 1, Zoe Evans 1, Reanna Accord 1

Scott: Emily Foley 14, Brooke Burns 10, Sarah Mayse 3, Kaylee Justice 3, Diana Birchfield 2, Chloe Older 1, Gabby Justice 1

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at klovern@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

