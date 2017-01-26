Panthers claw Bulldogs

NAUGATUCK – The Tug Valley Panthers got back on the winning track defeating the Van Bulldogs 75-49 Tuesday night at the TVHS gym in Naugatuck.

The Panthers placed four players in double figures with junior Levi Davis leading the way with 17 points, juniors Jonathan Blankenship and Garrett Brown each scored 12 and Colby Savage scored 13 points. Tyler May, who is averaging 17 points per game, scored nine points. Mason Layne chipped in seven off the bench for Coach Edwyn May’s squad.

Taylor Jarrell led the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Caleb Price and Gavin Smith each scored nine points for Van.

Tug and Van played almost even after one quarter as the Panthers led 19-7. However, in the second stanza, Tug Valley outscored Van 17-7 to take a comfortable lead into the dressing room at the half.

The Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 39 to 25 in the second half to pull away with the win. Tug Valley is now 7-6 on the season.

Tug Valley made 26-60 shots from the floor for 43 percent, including 7-20 from behind the arc. They were 16-19 at the foul line for 84 percent.

The Panthers, ranked No. 9 in Class A, will take on No. 3 ranked Ravenswood Friday night in the King Coal Classic at Willie Akers Arena in Logan. That game has an earlier tipoff time at 7:00 p.m.

Score by quarters:

Van: 17 7 13 12 – 49

Tug: 19 17 18 21 – 75

Scoring:

Van (49): Gibson 2, Jarrell 19, Cole Price 3, Caleb Price 9, Smith 9, Moore 4.

Tug Valley (75): Blankenship 12, Preece 2, May 9, Carter 3, Brown 12, Davis 17, Savage 13, Layne 7.

(Kyle Lovern is the Managing Editor for the Civitas Media Mountain District including the Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner. He can be contacted at klovern@civitasmedia.com or at 304-235-4242, ext. 2277 or on Twitter @KyleLovern.)

http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Davis.jpg