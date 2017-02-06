Two Skyhawks sign to play UC football

MADISON – Scott High School had two seniors Nathan Ramsey and Garrett Roberts to sign Thursday, February 2 with the University of Charleston (UC) to play football in the fall.

Chris Bulger Assistant Principal and Athletic Director of Scott High School said, “It is an exciting day at Scott High School, we are fortunate enough to see some of our students taking the next step in both their academic and athletic careers.”

Ramsey is a LB and long snapper for Scott. He is a two year starter on defense. He was first team pick for All Cardinal Conference in 2016 and second team pick in 2014.

Ramsey’s stats for 2016 are:

Tackles for Loss: 9 Forced

Fumbles: 3

Tackles: 71

Fumble Recovery: 2

Assists: 47 Interceptions: 3 (with a pick six of 93yds.)

Sacks: 4

Roberts is a RB and utility for Scott. He was a starter all four years he played and was captain during his senior year. Roberts was also first team pick for All Cardinal Conference in 2016 and second team pick in 2014.

Roberts’s stats for 2016 are:

Rushing: 102 carries for 1053 yds. 13TD (10.3 yds/carry)

Passing: 9—-11 passing for 307 yds. 4TD, 0 int (34.1yds/pass)

Returns: 9 ret. 612 yds 2TD (68 yds/return)

All Purpose (rushing and returns):111 touches 1665 total yds. (15yds/touch) 15TD’s

Total Yards: 1972 yds. Total TD’s 19TD’s

“These fine young men are tremendous students and UC had the academic offerings they had been looking for while sorting through the various schools that were interested in them,” said Bulger.

Pictured left to right are Assistant Coach Nick Shreve, Garrett Roberts, Nathan Ramsey and Head Coach Shann Elkins. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Scott-College-Football-Signing-CMYK.jpg Pictured left to right are Assistant Coach Nick Shreve, Garrett Roberts, Nathan Ramsey and Head Coach Shann Elkins.

By Heather Kinder hkinder@civitasmedia.com

Heather Kinder is a reporter for the Coal Valley News. She can be contacted at 304-369-1165 ext. 1661, hkinder@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @CVN_hkinder

