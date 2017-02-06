No. 4 Tigers top Skyhawks

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Nine in a row and counting.

The Class AA No. 4-ranked Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team won its ninth straight game with Friday night’s 66-38 victory at home over the rival Scott Skyhawks at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.

Chapmanville, 14-3 overall and first place in the Cardinal Conference with an unblemished 9-0 mark, got a game-high 20 points from 6-foot-3 all-state junior guard Drew Williamson.

Scott dropped to 4-13 overall and 1-11 in the league.

The Tigers swept the season series with the Skyhawks, also winning 95-54 on Jan. 13 in the Madison.

Dylan Smith came off the bench to score 14 points for CRHS. Devin Collins had nine, Tyler Moore six and Hunter Neil five. Obinna Killen and Phillip Mullins tossed in four each, while Kyle Browning and Brennan Williams had two each.

Andrew Day led the Skyhawks with 11 points.

Chapmanville jumped out to a 19-7 lead after one quarter of play but Scott began to make a move in the second quarter and tighten the game up.

Day drilled a 3-pointer with 4:34 left until halftime to pull the Skyhawks to within 22-14. Alan Johnson then scored on a drive in the lane as Scott inched closer at 23-16.

Then with 2:32 left until halftime, Scott’s Jonathon Hamilton nailed a 3 to get the Skyhawk players off the bench as Scott eased to within 23-19.

That was as close as the underdog Skyhawks could get, however.

Williamson scored a bucket on a baseline drive with 2:17 left as the Tigers led 25-19. Williamson then tallied another bucket and Smith hit a 3 as the lead swelled to 30-19 with 1:07 left.

The Tigers took the 11-point halftime lead and buried the Skyhawks in the third period, outscoring Scott 22-8 to lead 52-27. A 14-11 fourth then set the final score.

Brandon Elkins added eight points for Scott in the losing cause. Johnson had seven and Hamilton and Cole Moore had six points each.

Chapmanville was scheduled to have Saturday night’s showdown at home with No. 5-ranked Mingo Central. The Tigers then host winless Man on Tuesday and then host their other county rival Logan on Friday night.

On Valentines Day, CRHS has a rematch at Mingo Central. The regular season finale is set for Feb. 17 vs. Wayne at home.

Scott is slated to play at Poca on Wednesday night, then host Clay County on Feb. 11. The Skyhawks host Wayne on Feb. 14, play at Sissonville on Feb. 16 and host Charleston Catholic on Feb. 18 in the regular season closer.

Chapmanville and Scott then join Logan, Man, Mingo Central and Lincoln County in a new six-team Class AA sectional tournament at the end of the month.

——-

Cardinal Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Chapmanville 9-0 14-3

Mingo Central 7-1 12-3

Logan 5-3 8-6

Scott 1-11 4-13

Wayne 0-8 4-13

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Poca 5-4 11-4

Sissonville 6-3 11-4

Winfield 6-4 9-7

Nitro 5-6 10-7

Herbert Hoover 2-8 7-10

——-

2016-17 Chapmanville Regional

High School Boys’ Basketball Schedule (14-3, 9-0):

Dec. 10: Mountain Mission, Va., W 64-47

Dec. 13: *at Winfield, W 55-44

Dec. 17: at Fairmont Senior (Big Ten/Cardinal Conference Challenge at RCB), L 54-72

Dec. 22: Mount View (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 66-57

Dec. 23: vs. Pikeview (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 71-60

Dec. 27: vs. Woodstock, Ga. (Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic at Daytona Beach, Fla.), W 83-76 (OT)

Dec. 29: vs. Atlantic, Fla. (Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic at Daytona Beach, Fla.), L 43-62

Dec. 30: vs. Rowan County, Ky. (Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic at Daytona Beach, Fla.), L 64-72

Jan. 10: *at Sissonville, W 76-56

Jan. 13: *at Scott, W 95-54

Jan. 14: *at Wayne, W 69-48

Jan. 17: *Nitro, W 85-60

Jan. 20:*at Logan, W 67-60

Jan. 27: at Man, W 105-32

Jan. 28: *Poca, W 59-56

Jan. 31: *Herbert Hoover, W 62-49

Feb. 3: *Scott, W 66-38

Feb. 4: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7: Man, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: *Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: *at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17: * Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

* Cardinal Conference game

Chapmanville Regional High School’s Drew Williamson goes up for a shot in the lane in Friday night’s home win over Scott. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ChapScott-Drew-Williamson-rebound-CMYK.jpg Chapmanville Regional High School’s Drew Williamson goes up for a shot in the lane in Friday night’s home win over Scott. Drew Williamson of the Tigers puts up a one-handed shot in the paint. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ChapScott-Drew-Williamson-shot-CMYK.jpg Drew Williamson of the Tigers puts up a one-handed shot in the paint. Chapmanville’s Hunter Neil grabs a rebound. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ChapScott-Hunter-Neil-rebound-CMYK.jpg Chapmanville’s Hunter Neil grabs a rebound. The Tigers’ Hunter Neil (50) puts up a short jumper. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ChapScott-Hunter-Neil-shoots-CMYK.jpg The Tigers’ Hunter Neil (50) puts up a short jumper. The Tigers’ Kyle Browning brings the ball down the court against the Skyhawks. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ChapScott-Kyle-Browning-up-court-CMYK.jpg The Tigers’ Kyle Browning brings the ball down the court against the Skyhawks. Chapmanville’s Tyler Moore (23) jumps for a rebound. http://coalvalleynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ChapScott-Tyler-Moore-rebound-CMYK.jpg Chapmanville’s Tyler Moore (23) jumps for a rebound.

By Paul Adkins padkins@civitasmedia.com

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at padkins@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

