Tide places second in tournament

Sherman High School boys’ basketball team played in the Big Atlantic Classic Tournament Monday, January 30 and Thursday, February 2 in Beckley, W.Va at the Beckley Armory. The Tide played both days. Sherman defeated Greenbrier West with a score of 58 – 47 in their first game and lost against Gilmer County 56 – 45 in their second game. Sherman came in second place in this four team tournament.

