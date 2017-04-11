Lady Cats overwhelm Scott, 9-1

LOGAN, W.Va. — The Logan High School softball team probably didn’t play its best ball on Wednesday night at home against Scott.

But after eight rainouts this season the Lady Cats got to play and Logan beat Scott, 9-1, in a game that was stopped in the sixth inning due to the 8-run mercy rule.

Can’t complain about that.

Logan improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Cardinal Conference with the win and won its fourth straight game. The Lady Cats have endured four straight rainouts and haven’t played a game since March 30 when Logan blanked Mingo Central, 7-0, at home.

Logan coach Randy Robinette said it’s tough to go a week and not play.

“We haven’t played since last Thursday,” Robinette said. “We were supposed to play at Nitro last night but they said those fields were wet. You can’t get into a groove at all when you don’t play. You’re not facing live pitching. The building isn’t big enough to do that in. You just have to make do with what you’ve got. But hey, a win’s a win and it’s a conference win and a sectional win for us. It was 9-1 and we’ll take it. We’re just trying to get better.”

Scott dropped to 1-5, 1-4 with the loss.

The Lady Hawks have struggled all season.

After a 14-2 win over Mingo Central in the opener on March 20, Scott has since lost to Buffalo (7-4), Nitro (17-5), Herbert Hoover (20-0), Wayne (19-3) and now Logan.

There were some bright spots for the Lady Cats.

Kelsey Ward pitched the complete game win, firing six innings and allowing one run on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

“Ward pitched well and gave up just one run,” Robinette said. “That’s four wins for her.”

Logan freshman shortstop Sarah Noe was 2-for-2 at the plate and missed hitting a home run by about two feet in the second inning as she ripped a fastball from Scott pitcher Hannah Brown and it ended up bouncing off the high fence in left for an RBI double.

Noe also had a steady glove. In the top of the fifth she fielded three ground balls for three putouts.

“She’s going to be a good one,” Robinette said of Noe. “She’s a real good player. We’ve got some good players. We just have to play. Not playing and not being on the field is tough on a team. We played today but if the weather does what it’s supposed to do we might not play until Saturday if even then. You can’t get any consistency and batters can’t get any consistency. I think when we finally do get some good weather I think we’ll be a pretty good ballclub.”

Catcher Allison Click was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Brown was the pitcher of record for Scott. She gave up nine runs on eight hits with seven walks and six strikeouts. Four of those walks she issued ended up scoring.

Logan led 2-0 in the first as Steph Curry and Noe both walked and ended up scoring. Both came home on first baseman Larra Elkins’ two-run single.

Noe’s RBI double off the fence in the second inning made it 3-0 Logan. Ward also drove in a run with a sac fly to center.

Scott scored its only run in the top of the third as Caroline Elkins was safe on an error, stole second and then scored as Kaitlyn Williams drew a bases loaded walk.

Logan tacked on another run in the fourth as Jaden Oney was safe on a Scott error and later scored on Noe’s bloop single to short center field.

The Lady Cats then plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth to end it. Ward and Click each had RBI singles during the frame.

Steph Eplin added a hit for LHS as did Oney.

Lauren Mayes, Williams, Alli Matthews, Kim Crawford, Sarah Mayse and Elkins had one hit each for Scott.

Logan was scheduled to return to action with Thursday’s home game with Chapmanville, weather permitting. LHS goes to Poca on Friday at 6 p.m., also weather permitting, before hosting Point Pleasant on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Lady Hawks were slated to host Sissonville in a Thursday doubleheader. Scott is set to host rival Chapmanville on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Scott then plays at Lincoln County on Tuesday in a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner.

